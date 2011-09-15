Tiger Woods Is So Bad Right Now That He Might Not Qualify For His Own Tournament

Photo: AP

Tiger Woods may have played his way out of his own tournament.All 18 players in the field at his Chevron World Challenge tournament in December must be ranked in the top 50 in the world.



Woods is currently ranked 46th.

Tiger’s eligibility will depend on how this weekend’s BMW Championship shakes out.

He’ll qualify for Chevron as long as he’s still ranked 50 or lower on Monday.

