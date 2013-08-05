Tiger Woods Had A Heartwarming Moment With His 4-Year-Old Son On The Green After Winning Bridgestone

Tiger Woods celebrated his fifth win of the year on the green with his son four-year-old son Charlie, and it’s the talk of the golf world today.

Tiger is notoriously guarded with his private life.

We’re used to see guys like Phil Mickelson mobbed by his wife and kids after every win. But Tiger, not so much.

It was the first time little Charlie saw his dad win in person.

Here it is in Vine form (via CBS Sports):

Adorable.

Note that Charlie is decked out in full Nike attire.

Here’s full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Perhaps this is a sign that Tiger is more comfortable than he used to be when it comes to giving people a glimpse into his private life. A few weeks ago, his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn walked 18 holes inside the ropes during an official practice round, and he didn’t seem to care.

Charlie is the best:

