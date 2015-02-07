Tiger Woods has made $1.4 billion in his career

Despite his struggles on and off the golf course, Tiger Woods is still the biggest money-maker in golf, earning $US55.1 million in winnings and endorsements in 2014 according to GolfDigest.com.

Woods is still the top golfer in earnings despite only playing in seven PGA Tour events in 2014. Of course, most of Tiger’s earnings came off the course, which is where the world’s richest golfers make their real money. Arnold Palmer was the fourth-highest paid golfer in 2014, taking in $US40.0 million, all in endorsements.

Overall, Tiger has taken in $US1.37 billion in his career, with $US1.21 billion coming off the course. But as we see in the chart below, those earnings have dropped quickly in the last five years and there are signs that is going to change anytime soon.

