Tiger Woods Flirts With Shooting A 59, Ends Up Tying The Lowest Round Of His Career

Tiger Woods has one of the best rounds of his life at the Bridgestone Invitational today.

He shot nine-under 61, tying the course record and his own personal lowest round in competition.

It sounds crazy, but it could have been better.

He was nine-under after making a fourth-straight birdie on the 13th hole.

But he missed birdie putts on the 15th and 17th holes, and ended up shooting par on his final five holes.

We’re guessing he’ll take a 61 though.

He now has a massive lead going into the weekend. But more importantly, his game is on-point heading into next week’s PGA Championship — the final major of the year.

No 59 for Tiger, but it was fun watching him dominate like his old self.

Here’s the long putt on the 12th that sent him to -8:

The guy in second place is at -7 total.

Yowza:

This is Tiger’s scorecard. It’s insane pic.twitter.com/XJOXpItDbA

— Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) August 2, 2013

JINX?!

Golf Channel actually has “59 WATCH” over their network logo right now http://t.co/55CM7QBE6F

— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) August 2, 2013

