Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Multimillionaire professional golf club carrier Steve Williams will step out on Tiger Woods during this weekend’s US Open.With Tiger sidelined, Williams will be on the bag of fellow Australian Adam Scott.



We wonder how Woods will deal emotionally with the infidelity.

The Open begins Thursday.

Source: The Daily Telegraph

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.