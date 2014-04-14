Before And After Photos Show What Golf's Biggest Stars Looked Like Before They Were Famous

Many of the world’s greatest golfers turn pro as teenagers and grow up right before our eyes.

Yet, down the road, it is easy to forget just how much many of these golfers have changed since they started their pro careers, and how much better their fashion sense has become.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at what guys like Mickelson, Scott, and Tiger looked like before they were famous.

Phil Mickelson in 1991 (age 20)

Phil Mickelson now

Tiger Woods in 1990 (age 14)

Tiger Woods now

Adam Scott in 2000 (age 20)

Adam Scott now

Sergio Garcia in 1998 (age 18)

Sergio Garcia now

Bubba Watson in 2005 (age 27)

Bubba Watson now

Rory McIlroy in 2007 (age 17)

Rory McIlroy now

Ernie Els in 1990 (age 20)

Ernie Els now

Rickie Fowler in 2007 (age 18)

Rickie Fowler now

Miguel Angel Jimenez in 1994 (age 30)

Miguel Angel Jimenez now

Henrik Stenson in 2000 (age 24)

Henrik Stenson now

Jason Day in 2006 (age 18)

Jason Day now

Matt Kuchar in 1998 (age 19)

Matt Kuchar now

Jason Dufner in 2004 (age 26)

Jason Dufner now

Vijay Singh in 1992 (age 29)

Vijay Singh now

Justin Rose in 1998 (age 17)

Justin Rose now

