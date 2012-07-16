Americans Have To Wake Up Insanely Early To Watch Tiger Woods At The British Open

Photo: www.youtube.com

First and second round group pairings were released today for the Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Anne’s, highlighted by the group of Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia.The trio will tee off at 9:42 a.m. local time in England, which is 4:42 eastern time.



So get your sleep now.

Woods should be comfortable with his group, and has had success playing alongside Garcia and Rose in the past.

Tiger played with Sergio in the final round of the 2006 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool — Woods won his third Open Championship that day.

Other notable groups:

Bubba Watson, Lee Westwood and Yoshinori Fujimoto tee off at 9:20 a.m. local time.

Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen and Keegan Bradley tee off at 2:21 p.m. local time.

Phil Mickelson, Luke Donald and Geoff Ogilvy tee off at 2:43 p.m. local time.

(via ESPN)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.