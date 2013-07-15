Here Are Tiger Woods' Tee Times At The British Open This Week

The tee times for this week’s British Open at Muirfield are out.
Tiger Woods tees off at 9:45 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, and 4:44 a.m. eastern time on Friday.
He’s playing with Graeme McDowell and Louis Oosthuizen. TV coverage on ESPN begins at 4 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m., so everything will be live.
Here are the Thursday tee times for the other notable groups:
- 3:44 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Nicolas Colsaerts, Dustin Johnson
- 4:11 a.m. — Justin Rose, Ernie Els, Brandt Snedeker
- 4:44 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson
- 9:01 a.m. — Lee Westwood, Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia
- 9:12 a.m. — Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald
- 9:23 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Matteo Manassero, Hunter Mahan
- 9:45 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen
And for Friday, which gets going much earlier:
- 4:00 a.m. — Westwood, Schwartzel, Garcia
- 4:11 a.m. — Scott, Kuchar, Donald
- 4:22 a.m. — Fowler, Manassero, Mahan
- 4:44 a.m. — Woods, McDowell, Oosthuizen
- 8:45 a.m. — Watson, Colsaerts, Johnson
- 9:12 a.m. — Rose, Els, Snedeker
- 9:45 a.m. — McIlroy, Matsuyama, Mickelson
