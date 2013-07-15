Here Are Tiger Woods' Tee Times At The British Open This Week

Tony Manfred
The tee times for this week’s British Open at Muirfield are out.

Tiger Woods tees off at 9:45 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, and 4:44 a.m. eastern time on Friday.

He’s playing with Graeme McDowell and Louis Oosthuizen. TV coverage on ESPN begins at 4 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m., so everything will be live.

Here are the Thursday tee times for the other notable groups:

  • 3:44 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Nicolas Colsaerts, Dustin Johnson
  • 4:11 a.m. — Justin Rose, Ernie Els, Brandt Snedeker
  • 4:44 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson
  • 9:01 a.m. — Lee Westwood, Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia
  • 9:12 a.m. — Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald
  • 9:23 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Matteo Manassero, Hunter Mahan
  • 9:45 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen

And for Friday, which gets going much earlier:

  • 4:00 a.m. — Westwood, Schwartzel, Garcia
  • 4:11 a.m. — Scott, Kuchar, Donald
  • 4:22 a.m. — Fowler, Manassero, Mahan
  • 4:44 a.m. — Woods, McDowell, Oosthuizen
  • 8:45 a.m. — Watson, Colsaerts, Johnson
  • 9:12 a.m. — Rose, Els, Snedeker
  • 9:45 a.m. — McIlroy, Matsuyama, Mickelson

