Here Are Tiger Woods' Tee Times At The British Open This Week

The tee times for this week’s British Open at Muirfield are out.



Tiger Woods tees off at 9:45 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, and 4:44 a.m. eastern time on Friday.

He’s playing with Graeme McDowell and Louis Oosthuizen. TV coverage on ESPN begins at 4 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m., so everything will be live.

Here are the Thursday tee times for the other notable groups:

3:44 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Nicolas Colsaerts, Dustin Johnson

4:11 a.m. — Justin Rose, Ernie Els, Brandt Snedeker

4:44 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson

9:01 a.m. — Lee Westwood, Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia

9:12 a.m. — Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald

9:23 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Matteo Manassero, Hunter Mahan

9:45 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen

And for Friday, which gets going much earlier:

4:00 a.m. — Westwood, Schwartzel, Garcia

4:11 a.m. — Scott, Kuchar, Donald

4:22 a.m. — Fowler, Manassero, Mahan

4:44 a.m. — Woods, McDowell, Oosthuizen

8:45 a.m. — Watson, Colsaerts, Johnson

9:12 a.m. — Rose, Els, Snedeker

9:45 a.m. — McIlroy, Matsuyama, Mickelson

Check out full British Open tee times here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.