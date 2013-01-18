REPORT: Tiger Woods Asked Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren To Re-Marry Him

Photo: AP

Here’s a wild report from the National Enquirer about Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.The Enquirer says Woods wants to re-marry his former wife and has even proposed, getting down on one knee and presenting her with a ring during Christmas.



Now, you may be saying, “Are you serious? This is the National Enquirer! They can’t be trusted.” And you are semi-right if you are saying that. There should be a lot of scepticism about any report from the Enquirer.

However, the Enquirer broke the original story that Woods was cheating on his wife. It also broke the news about John Edwards cheating on his wife. It also had a lot of follow-up stories on Woods and Nordegren. So, we can’t just dismiss the story.

The Woods-Nordegren story isn’t on the Enquirer’s site, we read about it at Fox Sports.

According to the report, Nordegren wants a $350 million anti-cheating clause in a marriage contract if the two get back together. That would be about half of Tiger’s reported fortune. The report says he doesn’t care, he just wants her back.

A gossipy person familiar with the couple appears to be the source for the story. We’re not sure how many people are close enough to the two to have these sorts of details. But the source says, “The guy has never recovered from being dumped by Elin. He’s dated lots of models and bimbos, but none of them were more than a one night stand.”

Woods’ life and career fell apart once it was discovered that he had been a serial cheater with porn stars and strippers. Nordegren left him and took custody of their kids.

When Woods finally talked about the whole mess one reporter asked him why he ever got married in the first place. His simple explanation: “Because I loved her.”

If this report is true, it seems he never stopped loving her.

