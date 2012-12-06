In A Surreal Interview, 14-Year-Old Tiger Woods Predicted He'd Be The Michael Jordan Of Golf

Tiger Woods has known he’d be a star since 1990. In an interview with Trans World Sport that CBS’s Shane Bacon found last week, young Tiger said this:



“Since I’m black it might be even bigger than Jack Nicklaus. I might be even bigger than him, to the blacks. I might be sort of like a Michael Jordan in basketball. Something like that.”

He also talked about racism in the sport, and proved that 14-year-olds aren’t antebellum history experts with an odd statement about slavery:

“Every time I go to a major country club, I always feel it. You can always sense it. People always staring at you, ‘What are you doing here? You shouldn’t be here.’ When I go to Texas or Florida, you always feel it because they say, ‘What are you here?’ ‘I’m supposed to be here.’ That’s probably because that’s where all the slavery was.”

Here’s the video (skip to 3:15 for the section about race):

