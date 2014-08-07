The Golf World Is Freaking Out About Whether Or Not Tiger Woods Will Play The PGA Championship

Tony Manfred
Tiger woodsNicky Koh/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has arrived at the Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky with the intention of playing the PGA Championship, unless he hasn’t.

The PGA announced on Twitter that Tiger, who had to withdraw from last week’s WGC Firestone due to a back injury, was in the house:

A few minutes later they said he’s not there:

Golf reporters have been staking out his parking spot for days. He still isn’t parked there:

According to Yahoo’s Pat Forde, Tiger intends to play. He’s riding around on a golf cart, apparently:

Still empty:

We’ll update when we hear more.

