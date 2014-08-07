The Golf World Is Freaking Out About Whether Or Not Tiger Woods Will Play The PGA Championship

Tiger Woods has arrived at the Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky with the intention of playing the PGA Championship, unless he hasn’t.

The PGA announced on Twitter that Tiger, who had to withdraw from last week’s WGC Firestone due to a back injury, was in the house:

A few minutes later they said he’s not there:

Whoa. Just spoke with a PGA official. “We cannot confirm that Tiger is here. We were a bit preemptive in releasing that news.”

That doesn’t mean Tiger isn’t coming to the course. Just means they might have jumped the gun in announcing that he is on property already.

Golf reporters have been staking out his parking spot for days. He still isn’t parked there:

According to PGA of America Tiger is at Valhalla but his parking spot is empty. pic.twitter.com/T5SOQrogES

Hell has officially broken loose at Valhalla

According to Yahoo’s Pat Forde, Tiger intends to play. He’s riding around on a golf cart, apparently:

Tiger Woods is scheduled for a 2 pm practice round, and is said to be checking out the course right now on a golf cart.

Still empty:

Tiger’s parking spot in still empty. Well, sort of. News crews reporting from inside the spot! pic.twitter.com/edwqToMr8f

We’ll update when we hear more.

