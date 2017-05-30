Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested Monday in Florida and charged with driving under the influence, according to local NBC station WPTV and other media reports.

Woods, a resident of Jupiter Island, Florida, was was arrested at 3am Monday, according to the reports.

WPTV reported that Woods, 41, was released from custody at 10:50am, citing Palm Beach County Jail records.

Woods had back surgery in April, his fourth in four years. Woods said he was optimistic about his recovery last week.

“It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel,” Woods wrote on his website. “It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years.”

Woods’ season came to an abrupt halt in February, when he withdrew from a tournament in Dubai after the first round.

Here’s Woods’ mug shot from Monday’s arrest:

