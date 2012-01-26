Tiger Woods Continues To Make Millions Just By Showing Up To Tournaments

Photo: AP Images

Tiger Woods hasn’t won a PGA Tour event in two years, but he will still be paid as much as $2.7 million just for showing up to this week’s tournament in the United Arab Emerites (via the Golf Channel). That number is even more staggering if you consider that Tiger has only made $2.0 million on the PGA tour in 2010 and 2011 combined.Of course, Tiger is no stranger to exorbitant appearance fees. He was paid $3 million for playing in the 2010 Australian Masters. And when asked about the practice, Tiger was unapologetic…



When asked if an appearance fee ever influenced his scheduling, Woods said, “It certainly does. That’s one of the reasons why a lot of the guys do play in Europe, they do get paid. . . . Only place we don’t get it is the U.S.”

That is as much as $5.7 million for playing in two tournaments that are a little over a year apart. Only two golfers (Luke Donald, $6.7M and Webb Simpson, $6.3M) made more on the PGA Tour last season.

So getting paid is still not a problem for Woods. Now if he can just figure out how to win again.

