Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Are Best Friends

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are both playing in the WGC-Cadillac at Doral right now. Woods, is currently in first place while McIlroy is still struggling.
But Woods and McIlroy are continuing their friendship. They are wearing complimentary outfits:
Photo: Golf Channel
And they are even lining up their putts in unison. Awww:
Photo: Golf Channel
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.