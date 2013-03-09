Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Are Best Friends

Leah Goldman

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are both playing in the WGC-Cadillac at Doral right now. Woods, is currently in first place while McIlroy is still struggling.

But Woods and McIlroy are continuing their friendship. They are wearing complimentary outfits:

Photo: Golf Channel

And they are even lining up their putts in unison. Awww:

Photo: Golf Channel

