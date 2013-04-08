These Two Sentences About Tiger Woods And Phil Mickelson At The Masters Will Get You Stoked

It’s Masters week, the best, most exciting week in sports by a mile.



To get you excited, here’s a great two sentence snapshot of the relationship between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods from Robert Lusetich at Fox Sports.

Lusetich wants to see a Mickelson-Woods duel on Sunday in Augusta. In a column on their relationship he drops this:

Once, at the Masters, when Mickelson watched his rival [Tiger] hit a three-wood past his driver, he asked Woods if he always hit fairway woods so far.

“No,” said Woods, pulling his tee from the ground before marching down the fairway, “Sometimes further.”

This is one of those bits that’s almost hard to believe. But it does encapsulate both men. Phil being earnest. Tiger being chilly and arrogant.

