rumours that Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn were dating came out over the winter and the couple finally confirmed it was true in March.



Vonn was at the Masters supporting Woods in April and last night, the two made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

Neither one participated in the “punk” theme, but they looked great:

