Tiger Woods And Elin Now Divorced

Tiger Woods and his wife, Elin Nordegren have divorced.



CNBC just confirmed the news.

Its comes after a difficult period for the couple, when the two were caught in a series of scandals, the first involving a driving incident and the second, his text messaging with his various mistresses.

Woods’ golf game has been suffering throughout the 2010 season.

Tiger and Elin’s attorneys have confirmed the divorce, but further details of the financials have not been made public. The two will, however, share parenting responsibilities for their two children.

Check out 20 raunchy text messages Tiger sent to his mistress >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.