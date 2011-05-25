Tiger Woods' Agent, Mark Steinberg, Is Leaving IMG

Mark Steinberg, the head IMG Golf and the agent for superstars Tiger Woods and Annika Sorenstam is leaving the agency.



According to reports, his contract was expiring and the company decided not to renew.

IMG has been Tiger’s only agent since he turned professional in 1996 and their partnership has been the most lucrative in sports history.

Woods is believed to be the first athlete with a billion dollars in lifetime earnings. Steinberg was the second-highest paid employee at IMG, second only to chairman Ted Forstmann.

Woods has not announced if he will stay with Steinberg, but the agent’s contract will allow him take Woods and Sorenstam with him. All his other clients are bound to IMG.

