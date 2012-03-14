Tiger Woods Got Some Good News About His Gimpy Achilles

It turns out that the achilles injury that forced Tiger Woods to pull out of the WGC-Cadillac on Sunday isn’t all that serious.



Here’s what he tweeted last night (via Yahoo! Sports):

Photo: @TigerWoods

Tiger said on Sunday that he would have played through the pain in the past, but didn’t want to risk it this time.

Next week at Bay Hill will be his final tune-up for the Masters in April.

