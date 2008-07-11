Tiger Woods a Billionaire By 2010

Tiger Woods may be lounging around now, recouperating from knee surgery, but by 2010 he’ll be the world’s first billionaire athlete.



Agence France Presse: Tiger Woods is on pace to pass one billion dollars in career earning by 2010, becoming the world’s first billionaire to accumulate his fortune by playing sports, says Forbes Magazine.

The 14-time major championship winner earned 115 million dollars in 2007 alone, said the American magazine which annually ranks the world’s richest people with its Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list. English footballer David Beckham was the No. 2 sportsman on the list with earnings of 65 million dollars.

“It will be an unprecedented occurrence,” the magazine said. “There are plenty of billionaires who have excelled at sports like Switzerland’s richest man and champion sailor Ernesto Bertarelli. But there are no billionaires who accumulated their fortune by playing sports.”

