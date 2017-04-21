Tiger Woods had his 4th back surgery in 4 years and could be sidelined for another 6 months

Tiger Woods announced on his website that he underwent another back surgery, his fourth in four years.

“The surgery went well, and I’m optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain,” Woods said. “When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long.”

According the website, Woods will now rest “for several weeks” before beginning therapy and treatment. TigerWoods.com also said that patients typically need six months to “return to full activity.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.