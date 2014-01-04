A Great Story About 20-Year-Old Tiger Woods Playing With A Bunch Of Old Guys At Augusta

YouTube Tiger at age 14.

The world’s most famous caddie, Steve Williams, talked to PGATour.com this week about his Tiger Woods days.

He gave some great anecdotes, including some new details on how Tiger fired him in 2011.

But the best story is about an April, 1996 practice round that took place at Augusta National. Williams was there caddying for Raymond Floyd, who was playing the round with Greg Norman (then 41 years old), Fred Couples (36), and Tiger (20).

Apparently Tiger was super nervous, but then he dropped an absolute stunner on the second hole.

From Williams:

“It was at Augusta National in 1996 and Tiger was still an amateur. It was Raymond, Fred Couples, Greg Norman and Tiger. It was a misty, cool morning and the ball wasn’t flying very far. Tiger was a little nervous and hit a foul ball off the first tee. Well, then he got to the par-5 second hole — none of the other three guys could even reach the fairway bunker, which was about 295 yards away at that time — and he turns to his caddie and says, ‘Can I carry that trap?’ We all just looked at each other, like ‘What do you mean can you carry that trap?’ Tiger whipped it over the bunker and it was like, ‘Wow.'”

Tiger missed the cut as an amateur that year. But the next year he won the tournament in historic fashion.

