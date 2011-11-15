PHOTOS: Check Out This Mad German Rollercoaster Sculpture

Photo: AP

These are the pictures of a seriously cool sculpture, built on top of a mining waste site in Duisburg, Germany.Dubbed the “Tiger & Turtle” it resembles a white-knuckle theme park ride, but visitors enjoy this attraction at a much more gentle pace, walking around the structure.



These shots are pretty neat, but how does anyone get through that loop-the-loop?

