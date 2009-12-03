US Weekly Releases Voicemail "Evidence" Of Tiger's Affair

US Weekly plastered Tiger Woods and his wife Elin on the cover of the new issue, alongside the headline: “Yes, He Cheated.”



Anyway, the magazine has released the reported voicemail (below) of Woods warning 24-year-old cocktail waitress Jaimee Grubbs that his wife was going through his phone records and may be calling her.

US reportedly paid Grubbs $150,000 to tell her story, which would be enough to get just about anyone to remember doing scandalous things with Tiger.

Nevertheless, more headaches for Woods.

