Tiger Woods Tees Off As No. 2 For The First Time In 281 Weeks

Photo: AP Images

The HSBC Champions Tournament opens tonight in Shanghai. It’s the last PGA event of the 2010 season.It’s also Tiger Woods’ last chance to take home a tour win in the 2010 season. He hasn’t had a winless campaign since 1996.



His lack of success finally affected his world ranking, and dropped him to the second spot in the October 31 rankings. He was last ranked No. 2 in February 2005, 281 weeks ago.

In August, he finished 18-over par at the Bridgestone Invitational, the worst four rounds of golf Tiger’s played since turning pro.

For now, Lee Westwood is keeping Tiger’s throne warm. But that could all change this weekend. Any one of four golfers – Woods, Westwood, Phil Mickelson, and Martin Kaymer – would finish 2010 in the top spot with a win this weekend.

Obviously, a win wouldn’t overshadow a year’s worth of scandal and poor play, but a November victory that catapults him back to the No. 1 spot would set the table for a productive 2011 – both on the field, and perhaps, in the endorsement world.

