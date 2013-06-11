Tiger Woods And Sergio Garcia Shook Hands At US Open Practice

After their ugly feud blew up last month, it appears that Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia are trying to smooth things over.



The two shook hands on the practice range at the US Open this morning.

The Golf Channel caught them in the act (via USA Today):

Tiger and Sergio shake hands on driving range today #usopen twitter.com/bigup2dahorns/… — bigup2dahorns (@bigup2dahorns) June 10, 2013

Sergio said after his “fried chicken” joke that he would try to apologise to Tiger in person.

The whole feud was petty to begin with, so it’s nice to see them moving on.

He also lurked behind Tiger on the course this morning:

