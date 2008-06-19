Tiger's Knee Cripples TV Networks, Buick, and PGA Tour

The Tiger Woods economy is headed into a major recession. WSJ:



Buick is being forced to drop one of its advertising efforts, which has been hyping a Buick promotion and contest. TV ads, print ads and a slew of Internet ads have been highlighting a “Tee-Off with Tiger” promotion that gives entrants a chance to win the opportunity to have Mr. Woods caddie for them while playing a round of golf in October. “We are going to conclude the ad program since he isn’t playing,” says Larry Peck, Buick’s promotions manager…

TV ratings, attendance for Tour events and last-minute corporate-hospitality sales all will suffer. “This is a huge blow to the PGA Tour and to the networks broadcasting the remaining tournaments,” says Sam Sussman, director of sports activation at Starcom, a media-buying firm…

[N]etworks broadcasting the remaining major tournaments will still be affected by the inevitable ratings declines…

PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem acknowledges that the absence of the sport’s No. 1 athlete will be a loss for the Tour. The biggest impact will be on TV ratings, he says…TV ratings for the final rounds of tournaments show a 28% increase when Tiger Woods is in contention versus not in contention.

Full article at WSJ.com (subscription required) >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.