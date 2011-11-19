Tiger Woods Lost Again Last Night

Photo: PGA.com/Facebook

Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson lost their four-ball match against Aaron Baddeley and Jason Day 1 up last night.Tiger has now lost both of his matches at the President’s Cup in Melbourne — he’s the only U.S. player without even a half-point through two days.



But despite his record, the word out of Australia is that he hasn’t even played that badly.

On day one, he played with an injured Steve Stricker and ran into a Scott-Choi buzzsaw that no one was likely to beat.

And last night, he played through monstrous conditions and just got nipped on the final hole.

He’s not scoring well, and he’s far his pre-scandal/injury form.

But he hasn’t been as big a disaster as the record indicates.

The U.S. leads 7-5 going into the weekend.

