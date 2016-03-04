The 'Tiger Mum' was blasted for her parenting techniques, but her daughter says they made her a better person

Sophia Chua-Rubenfeld, 23, is a Harvard graduate, current Yale Law School student, and entrepreneur. She is also one of the two daughters of Amy Chua, who wrote “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother,” a controversial memoir detailing her tough parenting techniques.
While Chua came under a lot of fire, her oldest daughter told INSIDER that she is grateful for the tough love.
