TIGER mum WINS: Daughter Gets Into BOTH Harvard And Yale

Photo: Erin Patrice O’Brien, Wall Street Journal
The “Tiger mum” who infuriated “American” mothers by ridiculing their lax parenting skills has another notch in her belt in the great parenting debate.Amy Chua’s daughter is now choosing between Harvard and Yale, both of which accepted her.
And the spawn of all those undisciplined American mums who let their kids play video games and go on playdates?
Well, there’s always community college.
