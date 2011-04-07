TIGER mum WINS: Daughter Gets Into BOTH Harvard And Yale

Amy Chua and her daughters Louisa and Sophia at home in New Haven, CT.

The “Tiger mum” who infuriated “American” mothers by ridiculing their lax parenting skills has another notch in her belt in the great parenting debate.Amy Chua’s daughter is now choosing between Harvard and Yale, both of which accepted her.



And the spawn of all those undisciplined American mums who let their kids play video games and go on playdates?

Well, there’s always community college.

