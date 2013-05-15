Long-Time Apple Investor Julian Robertson Has Dumped His Entire Stake In The Company

Bloomberg TV screenshotJulian Robertson’s Tiger Management has filed its latest 13F regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



During the first quarter ended March 31st, Tiger Management dumped the rest of its stake in Apple, the filing shows.

The hedge fund held 42,125 during the fourth-quarter of 2012 ended December 31st. Tiger Management did pare down its stake in Apple during the fourth quarter from 100,930 shares in the previous quarter.

A handful of big hedge funds completely exited their Apple positions in the fourth quarter of 2012. Apple’s stock was seen as a hedge fund favourite.

During Q1, the fund snapped up brand new stakes in Dunkin doughnuts (546,000 shares), Monsanto (192,000 shares), Moody’s (393,800 shares), The McGraw Hill Companies (408,000 shares) and H&R Block (849,200 shares), the filing shows.

