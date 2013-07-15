Tiger Woods And Lindsey Vonn Went On A Date At His British Open Practice Round

Tony Manfred

Tiger Woods played a British Open practice round at Muirfield today, and he brought along girlfriend Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn, coach Sean Foley, and caddie Joe LaCava were all inside the ropes with Tiger. She has been a fixture at all of Tiger’s big tournaments since they started dating last winter, but this is the first time we’ve seen her join him on the course.

It’s a bit unusual to have a significant other tag along during practice three days before a major, but whatever, good for them.

They’re both athletes who (at one point) were the best in the world at their respective sports. We assume they know how to prepare.

These two:

tiger woods lindsey vonn date
tiger woods lindsey vonn behind him
tiger woods lindsey vonn muirfield
tiger woods lindsey vonn practice round

Vonn and Joe LaCava:

lindsey vonn joe lacava
lindsey vonn at british open
lindsey vonn tiger woods british open

Vonn and coach Sean Foley:

sean foley lindsey vonn

