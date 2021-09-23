‘Tiger King 2’ is coming to Netflix later this year

‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness’ was released on on March 20, 2020. Netflix

“Tiger King” is coming back for a second season, Netflix announced on Thursday.

The streaming service said “Tiger King 2” – the second season of the hit docuseries that took the streaming world by storm in 2020 – will be released later this year, saying it “promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1.”

Netflix did not reveal who would return for the second season, but the streaming service shared a photo of Joe Exotic calling from what appears to be prison as part of its announcement.

