The 'Tiger King' director said despite calling herself a big-cat rescuer, it felt like Carole Baskin 'just wanted to live with a bunch of big cats'

Netflix Carole Baskin appears in Netflix’s ‘Tiger King.’

The “Tiger King” director said he questioned Carole Baskin’s motives as a supposed big cat rescuer.

“We wondered – and there were a lot of questions that arose when we interviewed her – [about] her lack of intellectual curiosity about these animals … It felt very much like she just wanted to live with a bunch of big cats,” Goode told Page Six.

Goode also said he wondered whether it would be more humane for Baskin to euthanize her animals instead of letting them “suffer in cages.”

“I posed the question to Carole: Is it fair to keep these tigers in cages? These animals pace neurotically. I know she means well, but I wonder if it’s really the right thing to do,” Goode said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Director of Netflix’s hit “Tiger King” documentary said he questioned whether Carole Baskin was doing more harm than good in her animal activism.

Eric Goode, who co-directed the true-crime documentary, told Page Six he believes Baskin is thinking more about her own lifestyle than the welfare of the animals she keeps.

Baskin, who is against the exploitation and trade of cubs, calls herself a big cat rescuer, yet she too keeps lions and tigers in cages at her property’s animal sanctuary near Tampa, Florida.

“We wondered – and there were a lot of questions that arose when we interviewed her – [about] her lack of intellectual curiosity about these animals … She has never travelled to see these animals in the wild … It felt very much like she just wanted to live with a bunch of big cats,” Goode told Page Six.

Goode also said he questioned whether it would be more humane for Baskin to humanely euthanize her animals as opposed to letting them “suffer in cages.”

“I posed the question to Carole: Is it fair to keep these tigers in cages? These animals pace neurotically. I know she means well, but I wonder if it’s really the right thing to do.”

Despite some viewers declaring Baskin as the show’s villain, the “Tiger King” director said he feels the 58-year-old does have good intentions and “would like to speak with them” again.

Just recently, Baskin and her husband slammed the doco-series for misleading them and producing “salacious” and “sensational” content – as it emphasised the mysterious disappearance of her former-husband Jack Donald Lewis.

During the show, her arch-nemesis, former Oklahoma zookeeper Joe Exotic claimed she had run Lewis’s body through a meat grinder on the sanctuary property and fed him to the tigers.

“I feel that Carole, out of all these people, at least had the right message: to stop breeding and exploiting these cats for monetary gain,” Goode said.

In regards to Exotic, Goode also said viewers shouldn’t interpret him as the good guy in the series and that he deserves to remain in jail.

A handful of celebrities have shown their commiserations for the eccentric zookeeper – Cardi B even tweeted that she wanted to start a GoFundMe to free him.

“I think Joe was a bad guy, [but] he’s a human being and there are parts of Joe I empathise with,” Goode said.

“Should he be sprung from jail at this time? I don’t think so. But sometimes our criminal justice system is about punishing people and not reforming people.”

Read more:

‘Tiger King’ is one of Netflix’s biggest true-crime hits of all time and is still surging in audience demand

‘Tiger King’ being ‘all the rage’ has prompted a Florida sheriff to seek new information in the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband

Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ is its most popular TV series in the US and a big hit with critics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.