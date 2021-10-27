The first trailer for ‘Tiger King 2’ teases more more madness and unlikely alliances

Joe Exotic. Sue Ogrocki/AP

Netflix dropped the trailer for “Tiger King 2,” the sequel to last year’s docuseries.

Clips hint at storylines surrounding Don Lewis, Carole Baskin, and Joe Exotic.

The new installment will premier on Netflix on November 17.

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for “Tiger King 2,” and viewers can expect more chaos, more backstabbing, and, of course, more tigers in the second installment of the series.

“When you think you’ve seen it all, you haven’t quite seen it all,” a voiceover in the trailer teases.

Clips from the upcoming season include phone calls from Joe Exotic’s jail cell.

“Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I’m paying the price for every one of them people,” Exotic, whose real name is Joe Maldonado-Passage, can be heard saying.

The first season, out on Netflix in March 2020, followed Maldonado-Passage as he worked at his private zoo in Oklahoma, ran for office, and was ultimately sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2019 for plotting to kill his rival Carol Baskin.

The trailer hints that the new season will dig deeper into Exotic’s plot to kill Baskin, as well as try to uncover the mystery of Don Lewis’ disappearance.

Season 2 will be released on Netflix on November 17.