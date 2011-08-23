Tiger Woods Is Cheap

Photo: AP

He might be tumbling down the rankings in the areas that actually matter, but Tiger Woods is still number one on a slightly less desirable list.Last week, the 14-time Major champion topped the polls in the Miami New Times’ list of the stingiest celebrity tippers, beating Madonna ($18 tip on a $400 bill) and Barbara Streisand ($10 tip on a $457 bill) into second and third place.



According to the paper, Tiger — who has an estimated net worth of over $500m (€350m) — doesn’t tip “because he never carries cash.”

They’ve also dredged up sources which suggest that a female companion had to leave tips on the 35-year-old’s behalf on a number of occasions, and that Tiger once took a $5 tip back from a casino waitress when he realised that he had tipped her already that evening.

Those anecdotes do seem a little bit too far-fetched to be true, but I’m guessing that this is one list that Tiger wouldn’t mind dropping to at least number 36 on…

Read the full list at the Miami New Times >

This post originally appeared on The Score.

