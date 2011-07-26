FOR SALE: A Tiger-Hunting Rolls Royce Built For An Indian Maharaja

Photo: Courtesy of Bonhams

A rare, 1925 custom-designed Rolls-Royce New Phantom is about to go on sale in Carmel, California at Bonhams’ annual two-day Quail Lodge Sale during Pebble Beach Car Week.The car, which is expected to sell for between $750,000 and $1 million, was built as a tiger hunting vehicle for Sahib Bahadur, the Maharaja of Kotah.



It was built by Barker & Company of London to glide through the jungles of Rajasthan, and contains specially crafted tiger-hunting equipment including a rifle stand, a Lantaka cannon, a nickel-plated snake horn, two brass searchlights, and a machine gun attached to a rear trailer.

The powerful car is also equipped with an 8.0-liter, 6-cylinder engine with a dual-spark ignition.

