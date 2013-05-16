Tiger Global Dumped 790,000 Shares Of Apple In The First Quarter

Lara604 / FlickrTiger Global, the tech-oriented hedge fund run by Chase Coleman and Feroz Dewan, has just filed its latest 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



During the first quarter ended March 31st, Tiger Global massively pared back its stake in Apple.

According to the filing, the fund held 260,000 shares of the tech giant’s stock compared with 1,050,000 in the previous quarter.

Tiger Global disclosed a new position in Google (300,000 PUT).

The fund closed its positions in Pandora and Yahoo!, the filing shows.

Just a reminder, hedge funds only have to disclose their long holdings in these filings.

