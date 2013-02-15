Longtime Investor Tiger Global Dumps Its Entire Facebook Stake ... And A Bunch Of Apple

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management has dumped its entire stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter, according to a 13F filing with the SEC.



Tiger Global owned 11,749,221 shares at the end of Q3, the filing shows.

In addition, Tiger Global completely axed its stakes in LinkedIn and Google, the filing shows.

The hedge fund also significantly pared back its Apple stake. The hedge fund owned 1,050,000 shares at the end of Q3, the filing shows. At the end of Q3, the fund owned 1.3 million shares and 1.2 million calls of the tech giant’s stock, according to the 13F for that quarter.

For the fourth quarter ended 12/31/2012, the hedge fund disclosed 65,000,000 shares of Groupon compared to the 1,300,000 stake at the end of Q3.

The fund also added a brand new position in Zillow. The fund owned 510,000 shares at the end of the quarter, the filing shows.

