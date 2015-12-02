Tiger Global just raised $2.5 billion for a new VC fund

Tiger Global Management just raised $2.5 billion for a new venture capital fund, according to a filing.

This is Tiger Global’s tenth venture capital fund, and it will be called Tiger Global Private Investment Partners X, L.P.

Lee Fixel, the head of Tiger Global’s private equity and venture capital investing, will oversee the fund.

Tiger Global’s founder Chase Coleman wrote in a letter earlier this year that Fixel has spearheaded many of the fund’s “most important and successful investments.”

Fixel, who joined the fund in 2006, has led investments in privately-held companies, including Facebook, Linkedin, Warby Parker, Eventbrite, Makemytrip, Flipkart, Netshoes, Square, MercadoLibre, Trendyol, Jobs.ch and CatchoftheDay.

Tiger Global declined to comment.

