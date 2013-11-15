Tiger Global Bought A Ton Of Yahoo And Dumped News Corp Last Quarter

Tiger Global, the tech-oriented hedge fund run by Chase Coleman and Feroz Dewan,

has filed its 13Fwith the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During the quarter ended September 30, Tiger Global disclosed a new position in Yahoo!. The hedge fund held 8,000,000 shares in Q3, the filing shows.

Tiger Global also revealed a new position in 20 First Century Fox. The fund held 15,925,000 shares in 20 First Century Fox during Q3, according to the 13F.

The hedge fund added to its Netflix position during the quarter, too. The fund held 440,000 shares in Q3 versus 315,000 in Q2.

Tiger Global closed its positions in Qualcomm and News Corp during the third quarter.

As a reminder, hedge funds only have to disclose their long holdings in these filings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.