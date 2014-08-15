Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Picked Up A Stake In Netflix, Dumped Kate Spade

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management sold off its entire stakes in Kate Spade and Soda Stream and picked up a new stake in Netflix.

The fund also upped its stakes in Zillow and 3D Systems, according to a government filing.

Coleman was named 2011’s most profitable hedge fund amid volatile markets and economic turmoil, according to Bloomberg Markets Magazine.

He is a protege of legendary hedge fund manager Julian Robertson.

