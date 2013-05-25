Hedge Fund Tiger Global Has Invested $50 Million In Blogging Platform Wordpress

Matt Mullenweg

Tiger Global has invested $50 million in web developer company Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.



From Automattic’s president/founder Matt Mullenweg:

Anyway, wanted to get in front of the news that will inevitably come out in the next week or two (hi Kara!): there has been a large secondary transaction in Automattic stock, about $50M worth. “Secondary” means that it’s existing stockholders, like the earliest investors or employees, selling stock to another investor versus money going into the company (“primary”). It was led by Lee Fixel at Tiger Global, one of the behind-the-scenes quiet geniuses that has previously invested in SurveyMonkey, Facebook, LinkedIn, Palantir, Square, Warby Parker… Automattic is healthy, generating cash, and already growing as fast as it can so there’s no need for the company to raise money directly — we’re not capital constrained. The minority of stockholders that elected to participate are holding on to the vast majority of their shares. We’re building an independent company that’s going to be a growing part of the fabric of the web for many years to come, so allowing early investors to lock in some returns releases any short-term pressure there might be on the company for a liquidity event and allows us to focus fully on the long road ahead.

This news comes the same week that Yahoo! announced it’s buying Tumblr for $1.1 billion.

Also, WordPress is celebrating its 10th birthday next week.

