A $20 billion investment firm dumped its huge trade in Apple -- and bet on Alphabet and Microsoft

Billionaire Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global exited its big Apple bet last quarter while making a $US148 million bet on Alphabet and investing $US132 million in Microsoft.

In the fourth quarter of 2015, the firm made a $US1.1 billion bet on Apple, and over the course of 2016 started shedding the shares, regulatory filings show.

Tiger dropped $US407 million in remaining shares of Apple in the fourth quarter of last year, filings show.

Bloomberg analysed the data based off of a regulatory filing that the $US20 billion investment firm filed February 14.

The quarterly filing, called a 13F, lists the long stock positions of investment firms.

The positions are current as of 45 days prior, so it is possible that Tiger Global has since changed its positions.

Tiger Global Management invests in private and public markets and manages about $US20 billion firmwide. The firm managed $5.9 billion in hedge fund assets as of mid-year 2016, according to the Hedge Fund Intelligence Billion Dollar Club ranking.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.