An iconic hedge fund just switched up its C-suite

An iconic investment firm just switched up its head of compliance.

Tiger Global Management, which manages about $24 billion across mostly venture capital and hedge funds, has promoted Greg Seidell to its chief compliance officer post, effective June 6.

Seidell previously held a more junior compliance role at Tiger, which was backed by hedge fund icon Julian Robertson.

Seidell replaces Neil Schwartz, who worked at the firm since 2011, according to a LinkedIn profile.

Tiger announced the change in a regulatory filing, which was tracked by platform AltX.

Schwartz is no longer working at Tiger, and his plans could not immediately be confirmed. Schwartz did not respond to a request for comment, and a spokesperson for Tiger declined to comment.

Tiger Global’s hedge fund has had a rough time of it this year, plunging 22% in the first quarter, losing at least $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported in April. Other senior employees left last year, including Feroz Dewan, who looked after the hedge fund business “on a day-to-day basis,” the Journal reported.

Billionaire Chase Coleman founded Tiger in 2001 to focus on tech investments after he worked for hedge fund icon Julian Robertson.

