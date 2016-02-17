Tiger Global has made a $1 billion bet on Apple

Tiger Global’s public equity business, run by Scott Shleifer, initiated a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter, according to the fund’s latest 13F filing.

During the fourth quarter, Tiger Global bought 10.6 million shares of the tech giant’s stock, a position valued at more than $1.1 billion on December 31, 2015.

Apple is now the fund’s fourth largest equity holding.

Apple’s stock has fallen about 8% this year.

The fund’s other billion dollar-plus bets include Amazon (3.19 million shares), Netflix (17.9 million shares), and JD.com (59.6 million shares), the filing shows.

All three of those tech stocks have fallen about 22% each this year.

Hedge funds only have to disclose their long equity holdings every quarter in these filings. What’s more, the filings aren’t published until 45 days after the end of the quarter, so it’s possible funds could have traded in and out of positions.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

