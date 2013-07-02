AIRPORT TRAFFIC WATCH: A Helicopter Partly Owned By Tiger Global And Bon Jovi Is Headed To The Hamptons

The Fourth of July is almost here and that means Wall Streeters will be heading east to the Hamptons.



They won’t all be driving or taking the train or the jitney. Instead, some of them will fly just because they can.

We’ve been keeping an eye on the airport traffic at the East Hampton Airport (KHTO) via FlightAware.com.

There’s a lot of activity there and we expect it will be picking up more in the coming days.

What’s more is you can also look up who owns the plane or helicopter on the FAA’s data base using the “n-number.”

During our search, we found a Bell 430, a twin-engine helicopter (N432HF), partly owned by hedge fund/private equity firm Tiger Global. Tiger Global’s founder Chase Coleman is not on the flight, though.

It’s scheduled to take off at 5:23 p.m. EDT from Newark and land at 6:17 p.m. EDT, according to FlightAware.com.

The other owners of the helicopter include Wells Fargo Bank Northwest NA Trustee, Mark B. Grier, Greenfield Rotorcraft Holdings, Joseph S. Plumeri, Park Avenue Helicopter, Bristol-Meyers Squibb and Air Bon Jovi, FAA records show. You can see photos of the helicopter here >

Check out the helicopter’s FAA registration (Click to enlarge):

