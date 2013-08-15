Tiger Global Sold All Of Its Apple And Google Shares In Q2

Tiger Global, the tech-oriented hedge fund run by Chase Coleman and Feroz Dewan, has published its 13F quarterly filing with the SEC.

During the second quarter ended June 30, the hedge fund sold all of its Apple shares. Tiger Global held 260,000 shares of the tech giant’s stock in the first quarter.

Tiger Global also exited its Google stake. They held 300,000 shares in Q1.

They also significantly pared back their stake in Groupon during the second quarter. As of June 30, the fund held 18,000,000 shares of Groupon compared with 65,000,000 in the first quarter, the filing shows.

Fund managers only have to disclose their long equity holdings in 13Fs.

