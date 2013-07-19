Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Thinks Lindsey Vonn Is A Great Influence On Him

Elin Nordegren approves of Lindsey Vonn.



The New York Post reports that Tiger Woods’ ex-wife likes Vonn, thinks she’s a great influence on Tiger, and says she gets along well with their kids.

This is the exact opposite of what US Weekly reported a few weeks ago (namely, that Elin “HATES” Lindsey).

Change of heart? US Weekly making stuff up? Who knows?!

The Woods-Vonn relationship has been headline news this week.

The two of them shook up the golf world on Monday when Lindsey walked inside the ropes with Tiger at a practice round. Most commentators took it as a sign that Lindsey had given the notoriously intense Tiger some work-life balance.

They looked happy:

Later in the week, a big Vogue story on Vonn was published. In the story she said that she never wants to get married.

Elin is currently dating a coal magnate and building a $12 million house from scratch in Florida.

