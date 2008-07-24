Tiger Cub Chase Coleman Pays $37 Million For Veronica Hearst's Apartment

Tiger Global hedge funder Chase Coleman shelled out $36.5 million for two Upper East Side apartments owned by Randolph Hearst’s widow, enabling her to pay off a $23.5 million mortgage on her Florida mansion.



The Real Deal: A young [hedge fund manager] paid $36.5 million Veronica Hearst’s two units in an Upper East Side cooperative facing Central Park.

Charles Coleman III, the founder and managing member of New York investment firm Tiger Global Management, closed on the six-bedroom, 7,200-square foot apartment at 4 East 66th Street and Fifth Avenue this month, according to property records posted today. The unit has six-plus bathrooms and four fireplaces.

The sale, which was expected, by the widow of publisher Randolph Hearst also included an 800-square-foot apartment…

The sale allowed Hearst to pay off the $23.5 million she owed on her 28,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion in Manalapan, Fla.

After Randolph Hearst’s death in 2000, Veronica Hearst was left with mortgages totaling $45 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.